New Macau Association ‘prudent’ on Sou’s re-election

Icy Kam Sut Leng, the director-general of New Macau Association (NMA), stressed that the group is “prudent” when asked in an exclusive interview by the Times to comment on incumbent lawmaker Sulu Sou’s possibility of getting re-elected.

She stressed that the group is not reactive; rather, it has been working for nearly four years during this legislative term. “We have not stopped serving our people,” Kam said.

In the attempt to justify her words, Kam pointed out that the group has provided help to the community. “For example, when a help-seeker needed to contact the government, we helped with the liaison,” she cited as an example.

News coverages are full of incumbent lawmakers and interested individuals – also known as community icons – during election years. People are trying to “grab the limelight” so that greater popularity or fame can be enjoyed when the election arrives.

She may or may not identify herself with this strategy, but she hinted that voters would understand or acknowledge the group’s work. “We don’t see the possibility of further speeding up on the racetrack because we’ve been running with all our efforts,” Kam said.

Despite the small size and financial disadvantages of the group, Kam pledged that the group shall remain running at full speed in the election. “We don’t even take government subsidy,” the director-general stressed.

In the aspect of responding to help-seekers, the group has helped animal welfare groups to liaise with the government. It has also linked up animal welfare groups with the government to negotiate possible animal safety measures, such as the Trap-Neuter-Release strategy which the government saw no room to implement in Macau.

The NMA has organized a petition letter to be delivered on behalf of several animal welfare groups to voice out their opinions, for example, but the road has not been easy.

According to Kam, the Secretary for Administration and Justice, André Cheong, has previously ordered the Municipal Affairs Bureau to meet with the eight major animal welfare groups. Some groups asked to invite Sou as well but the bureau declined the suggestion.

Kam also said that she does not very much understand why the public surveillance camera system had not been helpful in solving animal abuse and murder cases.

The group did not only act when they got a request. For example, they have been calling for the preservation of cultural heritages in Macau, with the latest case being the view from the Our Lady of Penha Chapel.

The government has planned to build a 50-meter courthouse in Nam Van, which will obstruct the view to the Nobre do Carvalho Bridge. The Urban Planning Committee has received more than 100 comments against the proposal.

“I still don’t understand why the government is so tough on this,” Kam said. “Why can’t it lower the height slightly?”

It is not only the public’s opinion. Some architects and urban planners have voiced out, asking similar questions and making similar suggestions.

Although the green light was given to the project, Kam said the group would keep an eye of its progress and make corresponding moves.

Sou hopes normalcy can be restored soon

In his opening speech at a Spring Lunch, lawmaker Sulu Sou mentioned his hopes for mask wearing to be unnecessary by the next occasion.

The Spring Lunch was hosted by the New Macau Association (NMA), where the lawmaker is affiliated, and about 100 or so people were invited. The annual Spring Lunch was cancelled last year due to the first wave of the Covid-19 outbreak in Macau.

“In the last mile of epidemic control, we should be as vigilant as always,” Sou added.

Deputy director-general of the group, Rocky Chan Lok Kei, commenced the event and expressed gratitude on behalf of the NMA to its supporters. “Because without their support, the association will not be able to do as much for the community as now,” Chan said. The event was held at the Dom Pedro V Theatre.