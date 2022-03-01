New Nam Van project to debut select brands in Macau, no gaming

A tourism-commercial project being constructed opposite the Bank of China Building will house some the first establishments of renowned brands in Macau, but no gaming area.

Covering a total area of 8,100 square meters, with a construction cost of MOP4.7 billion, the Treasure Island Resort World Hotel and Shopping Centre, will have a total of 600 rooms and a building height of over 70 metres, it was announced yesterday at a contract-signing ceremony.

International realtor JLL, commissioned to handle the leasing and commercialization of the project said that from the transfer of ownership, gambling is not on the table for this project, despite the multitude of casinos within its proximity.

“The project is targeting a family clientele,” Oliver Tong, general manager at JLL Macau explained.

It was announced at the ceremony that the prestigious Parisian department store, Galleries Lafayette, will debut in Macau, opening its fourth store in China. Currently, the brand has two stores in Beijing and Shanghai. Another is set to open in Shenzhen next year.

Its Macau store is expected to be open by the end of this year.

Besides the French department store, the five-story shopping center will also see Macau’s first Five Guys, an American burger chain famous for its massive portions of fries. The chain is undergoing recruitment procedure now.

UFC Gym, the world’s top high-end fitness center; POP MART, a leading lifestyle toy retailer; Under Armour, a leading global sports brand; and Beebeeland, a large comprehensive game entertainment center, will also have stores in the shopping center.

The shopping center will also collaborate with China’s Bona Film Group to use approximately 30,000 square feet of space for the operation of a seven-screen modern movie theater.

The developer is confident that the theater will become the most high-tech and diverse cinema in Macau upon its opening, invigorating the market and offering a new experience to audiences.

Furthermore, the general manager at JLL Macau, highlighted that the theater, aligning with the positioning of the shopping center, will provide a wider spectrum of options to family customers.

Another highlight of Treasure Island Resort World Hotel Macau is Macau’s first large-scale open-air Japanese-style hot springs on the third floor, equipped with outdoor temperature controls, heated swimming pools and children’s pools, turning the development into an exquisite shopping and entertainment complex.

It will also be an excellent one-stop dining and leisure destination for young people, couples and families, providing tourists and Macau residents alike with the best choices for sightseeing, shopping, partying, playing and vacationing.

When asked about the competitiveness of the new project, Tong said: “With a gross floor area of 400,000 sq. ft., the shopping center will be the Peninsula’s largest of its kind. Besides, there will be a lot of unseen attractive elements in Macau.”

Tong said that the expected arrival of such brands is a representation of the city’s attractiveness to international brands and investors. He added that the mode of impromptu, stimulation shopping will become a thing the past.

Pointing out that less popular brands should also be introduced to Macau, Tong was asking about his views towards brands such as Vivienne Westwood withdrawing from the Macau market.

“I think it’s because casino operators have been too focused on the tourist market in the past decade or so, neglecting the needs of the local clientele,” Tong said, adding that customers from the Greater Bay Area are also within the scope of the project.

He also highlighted that in terms of floor area ratio, the new project should have the largest children’s facilities in Macau.

“Of course, I can’t compare the absolute area with similar facilities in Cotai, but I can assure you that it will be relatively the largest,” Tong said.