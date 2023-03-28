New Neighbourhood to prioritize local SMEs in complex

Small and medium-sized enterprises and brands from Macau will be prioritized as tenants of the Macau New Neighbourhood complex.

In a reply to an interpellation made by lawmaker Leong Sun Iok, Peter Lam, chairperson of the board of directors of Macau Urban Renewal Limited, stated that the investment promotion will focus on satisfying residents’ daily needs, appealing to diverse retail sales, providing convenience to Macau enterprises, and developing and supporting youth entrepreneurs. There are about 60 shop vacancies in the complex.

Meanwhile, over 4,000 residential units will be offered to eligible citizens in the Macau New Neighbourhood program. People who apply to purchase the units should be over 18 and hold a Macau ID. Additionally, they should possess no more than one unit for residential purposes in Macau and no domestic property in Zhuhai.

The average price of the program will be RMB30,000 (over MOP352,300) per square meter.

Leong mentioned the necessity for the government to adopt a point system to prioritize the citizens who need residential units. He also asked if the shop vacancy offerings would take the form of renting or purchasing. However, the queries were not answered by Lam.

The school and 27 residential buildings were topped out at the end of 2022, and the program will enter the final completion and acceptance stage in the second half of this year. Staff Reporter