New posts on Committee for Safeguarding National Security officialized

The new posts of National Security Adviser and National Security Technical Adviser on the Committee for Safeguarding National Security in Macau have been officialized from yesterday with the publication in the government official gazette (BO) of the administrative regulation that amends the composition of the Committee, allowing the new posts.

Additionally, administrative regulation number 47/2021 defines the duties and responsibilities attached to the posts. The new administrative regulation will come into effect from today, the day following its publication.

In a statement following the publication of the administrative regulation, the local government acknowledged the fulfilment of its constitutional responsibility in safeguarding national security, in line with the central government’s decision to establish the new posts.

“Upon receiving the central government’s approval regarding the establishment of those advisory posts, the MSAR [Macau Special Administrative Region] government diligently expedited the gazetting of the above-mentioned administrative regulation, to provide local legal grounds for such appointments, and to provide assurance that the National Security Adviser and National Security Technical Advisers would be able to fulfill their duties and responsibilities,” the statement reads. It adds that the government will fully support these advisers in the fulfillment of their duties.

On the same day, Xinhua News Agency reported that, according to the central government’s decision, the committee will have a National Security Affairs Adviser and a total of three National Security Technical Advisers.

As the Times reported earlier last week, the Liaison Office Chief Fu Ziying will take the position of National Security Affairs Adviser.

Fu will be in charge of supervising, guiding, coordinating, and supporting Macau in safeguarding national security, ensuring that relevant amendments being prepared on by the local government will be drafted according to the guidelines established by China’s central government, and follow the policies drafted for both the country and the MSAR.