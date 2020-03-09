New quarantine for those from Germany, France, Spain, Japan

The Macau SAR government now requires individuals who have travelled to Germany, France, Spain or Japan in the 14 days prior to their arrival in the city to undergo a 14-day quarantine before entry.

On Saturday, individuals who had traveled to the four countries were required to submit to a medical examination prior to entering Macau.

According to a statement issued by the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center, visitors and residents who have traveled to the aforementioned countries must undergo medical observation at a designated venue for 14 days, without prejudice to other epidemic prevention measures of the government.

The new quarantine measures are due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the four countries. The latest data shows that the number of cases in France and Germany have risen to about 950 each, while Spain has about 600 cases and Japan has just over 500.

Macau residents will be quarantined at a domestic venue deemed appropriate by the health authorities, whereas non-Macau residents will be placed at a designated hotel at their own expense.

As announced earlier, individuals attempting to enter Macau who have visited South Korea, Italy or Iran in the last two weeks are also required to undergo 14 days of medical observation at a designated venue at the discretion of the health authorities.

As of last night, South Korea had over 7,300 confirmed cases, while Iran had 6,500 and Italy had nearly 5,900. Only mainland China has more cases than these three territories, with over 80,000.

The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre is reminding the public that individuals who contravene these requirements may be subjected to mandatory isolation in addition to the corresponding criminal liabilities under Article 10 of Law no. 2/2004 – “Law on the Prevention, Control and Treatment of Infectious Diseases.”

Previously, the government announced that non-residents undergoing the two-week quarantine period in Macau would have the cost of 8,750 patacas reduced to some 5,000 patacas by Pousada Marina Infante, the hotel where the quarantined individuals are currently staying. LV