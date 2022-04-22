New recyclable collection point to be opened in Mong-ha

The social housing estate in Mong-ha’s new recyclable collection point, operated by the Environmental Protection Bureau, will start operations today. Open to all members of the public, the venue will have the city’s first public-use kitchen waste collection machine, in addition to collection machines that handle other recyclables, which will operate 24 hours per day. The new venue will have an area for automated recyclable weighing and collection. This new venue in Mong-ha is the city’s seventh of its kind, with the other six located in Seac Pai Van, Ilha Verde, T’oi-san, Iao Hon, Praia do Manduco and Taipa.

Bus stop in Cheoc Van to be suspended till end-April

From 9 a.m. today to April 30, the bus stop named Cheoc Van Barbecue Park – 2 will be suspended to facilitate work on the sidewalk as well as lighting maintenance work. Bus passengers can walk about 140 meters in the direction of the Oscar Farm to gain access to other bus services. Bus routes numbered 15, 21A and 26A will retain their normal operations. Due to the public work project, a lane on the road will be suspended too, with provisional traffic signals to be in operations. Certain parking meters will also be suspended from April 30 until May 3.