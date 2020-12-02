New regulation suggests broader uses of street market

The recently passed law regarding the management of public street markets has expanded the definition of street markets to include more uses than those attributed to wet markets.

The government currently manages the affairs of street markets with three regulations: the municipal law, which came into effect in 1954; the street market law, established in 1960; and the islands’ municipal law, implemented in 1974.

Under these three regimes, the nine street markets of Macau provide meat, fish, vegetables and other types of food.

However, the new law, which consists of 26 articles and is not yet in effect, contains a broader definition of the functions of a street market.

According to the law, street markets are locations that provide goods and services for daily life.

“Street markets as suppliers of goods and services for daily life are rather different when compared to street markets that provide food,” Ho Ion Sang, Chairman of the First Standing Committee of the Legislative Assembly (AL), commented during a press conference after a committee meeting yesterday.

Citing Ho, lawmakers of the committee noted that there are normally other types of businesses within the surrounding vicinity of the street markets.

“There are many businesses surrounding street markets. Based on the current low rent for a stall inside the street markets, if, in the future, street markets [become] an integrated commercial facility, will the government consider the fact that street markets might impact businesses in the proximity?” Ho queried.

The new law prescribes the outsourcing of street market locations through an open public tender process.

“What criteria will the government use to select bidders?” Ho asked. “Basically, we can’t see any relevant regulation in this law concerning the outsourcing procedure.”

Another article in the law prescribes that, before the expiration of a three-year contract, the contract may be renewed for another three years (or another period) should the Municipal Affairs Bureau [IAM) make a proposal and receive the approval of the tenant within 90 days before the expiration date.

“What does it mean if IAM does not make a proposal? Does it mean that the contract will not be renewed?” Ho questioned.

The law prescribes that the tenants shall follow the instructions issued by the street markets, comply with the regulation regarding “continuous operation,” and operate the business by themselves for no fewer than 240 days. In addition, the law provides that IAM has the right to install recording devices inside street markets.

In relation to these rules, Ho asked, “What are the instructions? What is the regulation regarding the ‘continuous operation’? How long a time period will be considered a ‘continuous operation’? How are the 240 days calculated? The recording practice must be regulated and it must comply with personal data law.”

Ho remarked that this law does not contain any explicit details in relation to these questions.

In total, the public street market law consists of 26 articles and was generally passed in AL on November 6 this year.