New road link in Taipa opens to traffic

A new road link in Taipa opened to traffic yesterday, providing an alternative for those traveling from the Avenida Marginal Flor de Lótus to access the Avenida dos Jogos da Ásia Oriental, avoiding the Rotunda da Piscina Olímpica, the Land, Public Works and Transport Bureau (DSSOPT) informed. The new road link is 180 meters long and has four traffic lanes (two in each direction). Construction began at the end of February last year.

Entrance exam for China’s universities to be held tomorrow

The admission examination for China’s universities will be held for Macau students tomorrow. This year 1,192 local high-school graduates recommended by their institutions are registered to take the exam. The top five regions in China for local students to pursue tertiary education are Guangdong, Beijing, Shanghai, Hubei and Jiangsu.