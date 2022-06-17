New Sino-Luso international school to start operations next year, sources say

A new Chinese-Portuguese international school will be in operation next year following the establishment of a topical association last November, the Times has learnt.

A source familiar with the project, who asked to remain anonymous, said that the new school will be led by a Portuguese academic, Rosa Bizarro, a former faculty member of Macau Polytechnic Institute.

She has experience in teaching foreign languages and translations and possesses a Ph.D. conferred by the University of Porto.

It was also said that the new teaching facility will rely on a staff of “quality teachers” as well as “a commitment to new technologies.”

According to the source, the school may operate in the plot of land beside the One Oasis residential estate.

Meanwhile, it has come to the Times’ attention that a new association concerning Chinese-Portuguese international schooling was formed last November. The Official Gazette (BO) entry announcing the matter was published November 17, 2021.

It was disclosed in the BO that there are three founding members, namely former lawmaker and incumbent lawyer as well as member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), Leonel Alberto Alves; local architect Nuno Maria Roque Jorge; as well as a pioneer of Chinese-Portuguese trade and an alumnus of the University of Macau, Cheong Lok Tin.

However, the names in Chinese, English and Portuguese featured discrepancies in the BO entry.

The Chinese and the Portuguese names of the association matched with each other, which translate to Association of the Sino-Luso International School of Macau (Associação do Colégio Sino-Luso Internacional de Macau, 걜門櫓팥國際學叫協會).

However, the English name of the association in the BO is simply Sino-Luso International School of Macau.

In the Charter, three purposes of the “association” have been stated. It will work on “[the] development and administration of international schools dedicated to the teaching of Portuguese, Chinese and English languages ​​and cultures, assuming the inherent pedagogical and financial responsibilities, [the promotion] of Macau’s cultural values, as well as [interconnection] with institutions that pursue educational, cultural and sporting interests.”

The Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) has been contacted for comment regarding the matter. As of press time, no reply has been received.

The Times also contacted the association but no reply was given by press time.

Back in April, the Chief Executive confirmed that two international schools have been approved and will soon be presented to the public.

The information revealed by the head of the government echoes earlier reports by the Times, unveiling plans for an international school in Coloane. Prior to Ho’s comment, the DSEDJ confirmed that the land will be home to a school. MDT