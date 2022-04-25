New SME accolade to promote sustainability, CSR

A new award for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) was recently launched, aiming to encourage the continuous pursuit of sustainability, corporate social responsibility (CSR), business ethics, and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) considerations and implementation by SMEs in both Hong Kong and Macau.

Jointly organised by Macao Ricci Institute at the University of Saint Joseph, Macao, and Wofoo Social Enterprise, the Deignan Award for Responsible Entrepreneurship, in memory of Dr Alfred Deignan (1927-2018), the Deignan Award was officially launched Friday.

Carried out in both online and offline formats, the physical event will be held at Ilha Verde Campus of University of Saint Joseph.

The entry period of the award is until August 31, 2022, with no charge for application. SMEs in both Hong Kong and Macau that employ fewer than 100 people and meet the entry criteria are eligible. A panel of esteemed judges will shortlist three finalists from among SMEs from Hong Kong and Macau respectively, and the winner of the Deignan Award will be unveiled at the award ceremony on March 25, 2023.

Joseph Lee, vice-chairman of Deignan Award for Responsible Entrepreneurship and president of Wofoo Social Enterprises, said that “The Award will be a platform for all who believe in social harmony for sustainable development. Across geographic boundaries, Hong Kong and Macau, we can build shared knowledge, promote good values, seek meaningful relationships, and build strong connections.”

The judging panel of the awards will represent a broad range of sectors including public authorities, social service organisations, academiaand industry players. Eligible SMEs will be judged on several criteria in relation to “respecting human dignity, respecting business ethics, respecting fairness, respecting the disadvantaged, respecting the environment, and entrepreneurial spirit,” the organizers said. LV