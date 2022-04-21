New ‘Stay, Dine and See Macao’ itineraries

Parallel with the Light up Macao Drone Gala 2022 in early May, the “Stay, Dine and See Macao” project will unveil the drone-themed tour especially for the occasion. Professional photographers will be assigned to share nighttime photography skills with tour members. The tour is designed to encourage residents’ interactive engagement with local events. A further 11 new itineraries will also be launched, including an encounter with miniature horses at Macau Jockey Club, a visit to the Fire Services Museum; water fun at the Grand Resort Deck of Galaxy Macau and visiting Lin Zexu Memorial Museum of Macao; and a trip to the Macao Museum of Art.

IC to hold discussion on film distribution

The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) will hold a discussion on online film distribution on April 27 at 3:30 p.m. at the Macau Cultural & Creative Integrated Services Centre. Representatives of the film industry from the mainland and Macau will be invited to discuss and exchange ideas on the current situation of online film distribution. Members of the public can also watch the live stream of the event via the Macao Cultural and Creative Industries Website’s Facebook page “Macau CCI.”

No abnormalities found in cold-chain meat products from Vietnam, Brazil

IAM has found no abnormalities in re-tests of cold-chain meat products imported from Vietnam and Brazil, the Municipal Affairs Bureau announced in a statement. The re-testing follows China’s recent announcement that samples of packaging containing frozen aquatic products imported from manufacturers in Vietnam tested positive in novel coronavirus nucleic acid tests. Furthermore, Hong Kong has announced that the outer packaging sample of a batch of frozen chicken drumsticks imported from Brazil tested positive for the virus as well. IAM has immediately suspended the import applications of the products of the relevant manufacturers following the notice.