New top lawyer relies on public opinion on his future stance

The new president of the Macau Lawyers’ Association (AAM) will rely on public opinion to decide if he will be progressive or conservative at this post.

Lawmaker Vong Hin Fai, recently elected head of the association representing all local lawyers, made the comment on the sidelines of a parliamentary event yesterday.

Vong is also a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).

Upon assuming office, he was compared to his predecessor, Jorge Neto Valente, who was, during his tenure, very outspoken on certain policies the public was concerned might have violated human rights and freedom.

For example, Valente said he saw no legal provision allowing the government to restrict anybody from exercising their right to stand in a parliamentary election. The government had suggested civil servants could not stand as candidates to maintain their impartiality.

Given Vong’s connection with the establishment, he was asked if he would be as outspoken or if he would be more conservative.

He responded by first recognizing his predecessor’s work , then added, “while commenting on my future work, I’ll let [the public] evaluate it.”.

Amid the push for Macau residents to relocate to the mainland part of the Greater Bay Area (GBA), Vong was asked what areas Macau lawyers would work in as they move northwards.

Vong named a few areas that might open up for lawyers, such as cross-boundary legal services. He said if foreign investors want to develop in mainland China through Macau, such services will be required.

“For example, financial background checks are part of a lawyer’s job in such investments. If a lawyer can practice in both Macau and the mainland part of the GBA, they will be able to provide one-stop services,” the lawyer-lawmaker said. AL