Newly elected AmCham chairman leads delegation to Liaison Office

The newly elected Chairman of the American Chamber of Commerce in Macau (AmCham Macau), Charles Choy, led the association’s new Board of Governors to visit the Liaison Office in Macau late last week.

Welcomed by director general Chen Guokai, assistant director Sun Yaohua, and assistant Zhao Su from the Economic Affairs Department, Choy expressed his gratitude for the “enormous support received over the years from the Liaison Office,” adding that he “envisioned an aspirational chapter for AmCham Macau working with a team of unanimous, inspirational and passionate individuals,” as cited in a statement issued by the group.

One of the members of the chamber, vice chairman and executive director of Wynn Macau Linda Chen expressed that the AmCham has an “important presence in the Macau community and its unique role is unparalleled by other chambers,” noting that its role as a bridge of connection between Chinese and US enterprises has become more important as the relationship between the two countries remain in flux. LV