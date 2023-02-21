Next pandemic ‘inevitable’: Durão Barroso says during private visit to Macau

The president of the global Vaccine Alliance (GAVI), former head of the European Commission, José Manuel Durão Barroso said that one of the organization’s tasks is to prepare for the next pandemic, as “it is inevitable.”

Barroso was speaking to TDM/Canal Macau yesterday, after a private lunch with the Chief Executive, Ho Iat Seng.

In the interview with the local broadcaster, Barroso noted that the Macau government is keen on maintaining the “specificity of the territory” due to its connection with Portugal, and he hopes that this cultural heritage will be preserved.

He also expressed his impression of Macau’s economic progress and its dynamism despite the challenges brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Barroso also expressed support for the idea of cooperation and dialogue between all parties in the context of the dialogue between the People’s Republic of China and the European Union, “even when there are differences.”

Barroso’s visit to Macau highlights the continued importance of MSAR’s ties to Portugal and the potential for economic opportunities. As a prominent figure in the European Union, his support for dialogue and cooperation with China also signals the importance of diplomacy and engagement in resolving differences and addressing global challenges. Staff Reporter