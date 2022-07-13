NGOs call on gov’t to respect animal rights

Several non-government organizations opposed the measure published by the Macau government on July 11 prohibiting people from taking out their pets unless it is necessary.

Most pet owners have slammed the government on social media platforms after the government announced that taking pets out for a walk is “not essential.”

“Usually when I go to the supermarket, I walk with my dog. Now, I only take my dog for a short walk when I throw out the garbage at night, but I am afraid of being seen by the police,” a social media user claimed.

“The building where I live has turned to a red zone, and my dog has not defecated for three days,” said another pet owner.

The Association of Synergy of Macau president Ron Lam criticized the government’s “excessive application of the law, lack of common sense and empathy.”

“Walking the dog is not closely related to pandemic prevention measures. As long as the pet owner complies with the law, it can be done safely,” Lam expressed, calling on authorities to reflect on the added societal pressures caused by the new measure.

A statement published by Everyone Stray Dogs Macau Volunteer Group stated that many opinions have been received from animal volunteer groups and pet owners who have said that their dogs have been experiencing both physical and mental health problems such as anxiety and food refusal throughout the measure, and that the measure is in violation of the Animal Protection Law.

“Because [animals’ physiological habits] are formed over a long time, it is difficult to change habits in a short period time even through training by dog trainers,” the association stated.

Moreover, the group hoped that the government would consider the physiological needs of animals and refer to the practices of neighboring areas.

“Dogs who cannot leave home to [do their business] during the partial lockdown will endure physical burdens, especially in dogs with urinary system problems,” said Macao Canine Training Association.

“It’s a serious problem when a dog has not urinated or defecated for a long time, and can even be life-threatening,” said Abandoned Animals Protect Association of Macau (AAPAM).

The AAPAM has expressed hopes that the government will protect the right of animals and called on the government to reconsider allowing pet owners and their pets to leave the house for a short walk for five to 10 minutes within a specific distance.

Furthermore, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has stated that during the partial lockdown, residents whose conditions at home may affect their dog’s health may use the temporary care services of the Municipal Kennel. The period of the service starts from today 3 p.m. to July 18.

IAM has stated that in line with the pandemic prevention law, pets can only be taken out of the house when being taken to a veterinary clinic – a statement that was widely criticized on social media.

Staff reporter

IAM offers ‘dog care’ service to needy owners

The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has stated that it will offer “dog care” services from 3 p.m. today for all pet owners who are facing challenges as a result of the restrictions imposed by the confinement state currently in force until at least July 18.

The information was announced by the coordinator at the local Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Leong Iek Hou, during yesterday’s press briefing of the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center on behalf of the bureau.

According to Leong, dog owners who are unable to handle their pets’ needs and have concerns regarding their health can request the help of the IAM. The IAM will pick the dogs up at their homes and take them to the Municipal Kennel during this period.

Interested parties should contact the IAM via the hotline on 2833 7676 to book the service or request more information.

Use of the service will incur a daily fee between 130 and 150 patacas per day, according to the size of the animal, Leong explained.

Leong also disclosed that the IAM is currently caring for between 45 and 50 pets from owners undergoing isolation or under medical observation in quarantine and who do not have friends or family available to take care of their pets during that time.

Initially, the IAM only provided the pet care service to those in isolation. It has since decided to expand the scope of the service to the general public in response to the many complaints received from pet owners. In particular, dog owners have criticized the difficulties imposed by the confinement rules preventing them from walking their dogs until midnight of July 18.

As the authorities have informed on several occasions, this activity is not considered urgent and essential so is grounds for criminal prosecution as a breach of the Prevention, Control, and Treatment of Infectious Diseases law provisions. RM