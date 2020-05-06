Nine appeals dismissed by the courts regarding expired lands

The Court of Second Instance (TSI) and the Court Final Appeal (TUI) have dismissed nine appeals regarding idle land plots that the government sought to reclaim following the expiration of the relevant land concessions.

According to a statement from the Office of the President of the TUI, the courts have considered the nine appeals to be unfounded, ruling in favor of the government.

The cases concern seven land plots that the government reclaimed after the contracts of concession expired without the land being used, and two cases in which the government ordered the eviction from the land plots after the users had refused to comply with the order to vacate the plots.

Among the several lands plots distributed across the Peninsula (3), Taipa Island (5) and Coloane (1), comprising a total area of 184,096 square meters, the highlight is the land plot of the former “Ocean World” theme park, situated at Taipa’s waterfront across from Regency Art Hotel.

The government announced the annulment of the land concession in December 2018 due to its long-overdue development, which had been granted almost three decades ago to the company, Chong Va – Entretenimento Limitada. The grant of the concession was for the development of a theme park, “Ocean World.” Construction work for Ocean World never began.

The TSI dismissed the appeal from the former concessionaire, who, over one year ago, was notified by dispatch from the Secretary of Transport and Public Works, Raimundo do Rosário to vacate the plot within 60 days.

This land plot has an area of approximately 135,000 square meters.

The TUI also decided in favor of the government’s repossession of another significant piece of land, located in Taipa, at the Baía de Nossa Senhora da Esperança. The 19,245 square meter plot was in the possession of the concessionaire, Companhia de Investimentos Chee Lee Limitada, and had been recalled by the government on September 30, 2015. The reason behind the recall was its complete idleness over the 25-year period of the concession contract. The initial contract for this plot had specified a 36-month period for its development.

Portuguese judges appointed to new posts

Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng has appointed, by suggestion of the independent committee responsible for appointing judges, Rui Ribeiro to the post of judge of the Court of Second Instance. In the same order, and to fulfill the position vacated by Ribeiro, the Chief Executive also appointed Jerónimo Santos, judge of the Court of First Instance, to the position of the presiding judge of the Court of First Instance. Both appointments, published in Monday’s edition of the government’s Official Gazette, are done by contract and for a period of two years. The new commissions are effective from May 12.