Nine perpetrators issued 11 violation tickets for illegal phone number registration

The real-name registration deadline for phone numbers in neighboring regions passed yesterday (Feb. 23), which means unregistered phone numbers can no longer be used. Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau have all implemented the real-name system for Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) Cards.

To evade real-name regulations, criminals may deceive individuals to get their personal information to register phone numbers for illegal purposes. They may even ask them to directly participate in the registration process. This not only puts people’s personal information at risk, but it also has legal ramifications.

The Office for Personal Data Protection (GPDP) has warned that people will be punished if they help criminals with phone number registration. Nine people have been issued 11 violation tickets in the last three years, according to GPDP. The cumulative amount of the penalty is MOP182,000, involving Macau, Hong Kong, and mainland citizens.

The perpetrator who was fined highest amount, MOP 70,000, was involved in multiple instances. In another case, a perpetrator was fined MOP40,000 for helping register 700 phone numbers.

The GPDP has reminded people to follow the real-name registration regulations and protect their personal information. The GPDP has asked people not to help with illegal phone number registration “even once.”

