Nine public swimming pools open from tomorrow

Nine public swimming pools will be open to the public starting from tomorrow (Saturday), the Sports Bureau (ID) announced on Friday.

Following the earlier opening of other sports facilities, ID is now resuming the service of these swimming pools, which are part of the department’s public sports facility network.

The nine pools are Centro Desportivo Tamagnini Barbosa – Piscina and Centro Desportivo do Colégio D. Bosco – Piscina, maximum capacity of 30 people each time, Piscina Estoril; (140 people), Piscina Dr. Sun Iat Sen (970 people), Centro Desportivo Olimpico – Piscina Olímpica (160 people), Piscinas do Carmo (45 people), Piscina do Parque Central da Taipa (145 people), Piscina do Parque de Hác-Sá (145 people), and Piscina de Cheoc-Van (100 people).

These swimming pools will be open from Monday to Sunday. ID adjusted the opening hours and reminded the public that common safety measures will be taken, including requesting the visitors to wear a face mask, present a health code and have body temperature measured.