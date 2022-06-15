No entry permit required for foreigners arriving from the mainland

Foreigners who hold a temporary residency permit or a special permit to stay in the SAR will be allowed to enter the city from the mainland without having to acquire a special entry permit from the Health Bureau (SSM).

As part of a move of the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center to further relax entry measures that have long been strict, the new measure took place today at 12 a.m.

Arrivals from the mainland will be required to present a negative nucleic acid test (NAT) certificate, which is valid for seven days.

The center noted that the move is to assist foreign students enrolled in the city’s higher education institutions and foreigners who have to commute daily between Macau and the neighboring region.

Today also marks the implementation of the “10+7” measure, which allows foreign arrivals from outside mainland China to undergo a quarantine period of 10 days – four days shorter than that previously in place.

These returnees may only leave the hotel on the 11th day of their stay at the hotel, as their arrival is counted as day zero.

However, in a statement issued last night, the government said that Covid-19 test operators will collect samples early on the 10th day so they will be able to start check out procedures immediately if they have negative results

Until now, with Macau’s compliance with Beijing’s zero-Covid strategy, only foreign domestic workers, foreign students and families of resident workers could apply for an entry permit from the SSM to enter Macau, as well as Portuguese nationals.