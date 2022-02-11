No illegality found in police CNY inspections

Of the 331 people who were stopped and questioned by Public Security Police Force (PSP) officers in the Lunar New Year operation, none were found to be breaking any laws, the PSP has announced.

This result is the outcome of a regular Chinese New Year operation from the PSP involving concerted efforts from officers of all departments.

The recent results announced refer to operations during February 8 and 9, and show that, of the 331 people who were questioned on the street, on public transport, or in one of several establishments, all were found to be abiding by the law.

In the same period, the PSP also performed a total of 60 vehicle inspections, finding a total of seven traffic rules violations, involving drivers or passengers not wearing seat belts, illegal U-turns, and the riding of motorcycles on sidewalks and pedestrian-only areas.

This operation, aiming to enforce security during the Spring Festival and the first days of the New Year, will continue over the coming days. RM