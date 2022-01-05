No injuries in fire truck rollover

A fire truck flipped over beside the door of the Macao Daily News Building, at the entrance to a flyover, damaging a seven-seater vehicle underneath. The accident caused no injuries and firefighters crawled out of the truck on their own. A police officer was accused of obstructing journalistic work on the scene. Security authorities have pledged an investigation.

New asymptomatic Covid-19 case detected in UK arrival

A 27-year-old resident has tested positive to Covid-19 upon arriving from the United Kingdom on Monday, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center reported. According to the report, the case has currently been recorded as an imported case of asymptomatic infection and is not yet included in the statistics of Macau’s confirmed cases. The center said that the woman tested positive to a nucleic acid test performed on arrival in Macau after a stopover in Singapore. She had tested negative before boarding her first flight from the UK on January 2. The resident is fully vaccinated, having received two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in April and May.

Chinese airlines cut domestic flight fuel surcharge

Authorities in China have announced that the fuel surcharge for domestic flights will be suspended for tickets issued from today onwards. The cancellation takes effect at several airlines, such as Hainan Airlines, Tianjin Airlines, Kunming Airlines, Guilin Airlines, West Airlines and Ruili Airlines. The move was triggered by a 2% fall in international fuel prices on December 31 last year. The surcharge was reintroduced on November 1 last year, at a level ranging between 10 and 20 Chinese yuan.