No irregularity in high-rise Guia residential project

Mok Ian Ian, director of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) said that the proposed 90-meter residential building project complies with the city’s height limits, noting that the bureau does not anticipate the need to study the heritage impact of the construction.

The government has planned to build a 90-meter tall high-rise building on the land plot nearby Guia Light House.

Currently, the Land, Public Works and Transport Bureau (DSSOPT) is collecting opinions from members of the public regarding a housing project designed for this piece of land. The collection of opinions ends today.

The official pointed out that the height limit of the project is in accordance with the Chief Executive’s Order No. 83/2008.

Mok said that the bureau has commissioned the Chinese Academy of Cultural Heritage through the National Cultural Heritage Administration to conduct an assessment following the guidelines of the UNESCO on the landscape around the site.

The official added that the preparation of the protection and management plan for the historical site has been carried out on time, and that the Legal Affairs Bureau has completed the drafting of the regulations. She expects to send it to the Executive Council for discussion within this year, according to reports.

Last week, New Macau Association representatives once again urged the local government to suspend the high-rise building project that would obscure the view of the Guia Light House.

Lawmaker and member of the association Sulu Sou condemned the government’s regulations as insufficient to protect the view of the Guia Light House. Sou believes that it cannot be foreseen how the actual natural view will be affected once the residential project is completed.