No non-essential deliveries to red zones

Only essential items will be delivered to properties identified as red zones, the subsistence taskforce of the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center has announced.

While cordoning off such zones due to the detection of SARS-CoV-2 positive cases within them, the center is allowing deliveries of crucial materials into these zones. However, it is limited to certain times of day.

By essential items, the center means medications, infant formula, personal hygiene materials and cleaning materials, for example. It added that quarantine periods should not usually be long. Residents will also have enough food supplies, as the subsistence taskforce will prepare sufficient food supply.

However, the center recently announced that a growing number of people have attempted to send in non-essential or bulk materials to red zones. It highlighted that doing so will impose an additional burden on the already-busy team of disease control personnel.

For example, the center disclosed, people have recently attempted to send in alcoholic beverages, such as beer and wine; leisure beverages, such as soft drink and Taiwanese bubble tea; perishable foods, such as fresh or frozen meat and ice cream; takeaway food items; as well as cigarettes, bulky packs of rice, barrels of water, electric appliances, flowers and exercise bikes. It emphasized that these items would not be delivered. AL