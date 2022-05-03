No plan for health centers, dry market, extra public carpark in ZAPE: Gov’t

The government revealed that no health centers, dry markets, or extra public carparks are planned for the ZAPE district, amid the construction of new government buildings.

The information was given in a reply to lawmaker Ron Lam’s inquiry, signed by Lai Weng Leong, director of the Land and Urban Construction Bureau (DSSCU).

In his inquiry, Lam pointed out that ZAPE residents had told him about the need for more facilities in the district. Lam expressed agreement with the residents, noting that the district has developed into a mature work and residential area in the past two to three decades.

ZAPE residents, for the time being, are assigned to receive basic medical services at the decades-old and relatively small Tap Seac Health Center. Lam feels that an extra health center is needed, as the Tap Seac facility is serving residents in the Central and Southeast parts of the Macau Peninsula, a large population it was not designed to service.

In response to this, the DSSCU director cited the approved planning permit issued, which does not have the aforementioned facilities planned.

“The use of land plots No. 12 and 25 […] is government facilities (office). Hence, health center, public carpark and dry market or grocery supermarket are not within the approved scope of use,” Lai pointed out in the reply. As for a government service center, relevant departments will make that decision.

Furthermore, citing the Health Bureau, Lai pointed out that there will be a health center in the New Urban Zone A. This zone, per pervious government expectations, will accommodate nearly 100,000 people.

It is unclear whether the government is hinting that ZAPE residents will receive medical services at the New Urban Zone A.

On the other hand, the lawmaker suggests that the government make better use of its retrieved land. He recommends that the government adopt the Singaporean model of letting the public use these pieces of land while acknowledging their national ownership.

In response to this, the DSSCU chief pointed to relevant bureaus, saying that they can file applications to use these plots of land for leisure and cultural purposes. He also pointed to the Master Urban Plan, which spans the years 2020 to 2040, for designation of leisure and cultural facilities.

Lam also asked why 33 out of 84 designated pieces of land had not been retrieved. Lai said the delays were mainly caused by legal disputes and resulting lawsuits.