No plan yet formulated to cut plastic bottles: DSPA

In 2020, discarded plastic bottles comprised approximately 6.33% of all plastics thrown away in Macau. Despite this significant amount, the Environmental Protection Bureau (DSPA) asserted that it has not yet formulated any schemes to control the consumption of plastic bottles.

In a written reply to lawmaker Lei Cheng I, the DSAL added that the number of plastic bottles disposed of in 2019 was already 15 million less than that in 2018. This reduction was driven by the eco-friendly efforts of the city’s hotel operators.

Lei had earlier questioned the DSAL as to whether the government had any plans to reduce the use of plastic bottles, after seeing that plastic waste made up over 20% of solid waste in Macau, the second largest category after food residues.

Despite this large amount of plastic waste, Lei acknowledged the government’s previous eco-friendly initiatives, including, since 2019, imposing a levy on plastic bags, and, since January 2021, enforcing a ban on the import and transshipment of disposable styrofoam tableware.

Earlier this year, the DSPA also unveiled a plan to restrict the usage of disposable, non-degradable plastic straws and stirrers in 2022.

However, Lei stressed that measures to cut down the use of plastic bottles, which represent a larger portion of the city’s plastic waste compared to straws and stirrers, have still not yet been addressed.

In neighboring city, Hong Kong, plastic waste contributed to around 21% of all waste in landfills. Within the total were 191 metric tons of plastic containers, of which 106 metric tons were bottles, according to the city’s official data.

However, the Hong Kong government has announced a plan to launch a mandatory measure to make individuals accountable for the plastic bottles they throw away. The city will also likely offer rebates to encourage more people to recycle used plastic bottles.