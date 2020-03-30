No plans to extend special arrangement with HK airport

A representative of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) confirmed yesterday that there are no plans to extend the operation of the special vehicle organized by the Tourism Crisis Management Office for Macau residents arriving at the Hong Kong Airport.

Questioned on the topic, Inês Chan reaffirmed that there are no plans to extend the operations beyond March 31, the date originally agreed upon with Hong Kong authorities and disclosed to the public and those Macau residents currently overseas.

As Chan explained, the special transportation requires a great number of resources and logistics from both sides and was only agreed to as a short-term solution to face the need of those who had already planned to return to Macau and could not reach the region due to the entry restrictions imposed by Hong Kong.

According to the figures released by the same official, some 192 people arriving at Hong Kong airport yesterday had registered to be transported into Macau via this special vehicle. The large majority of these people continue to be local students arriving from abroad as well as other family members that accompany them. RM