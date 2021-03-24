No plans to extend transportation discount scheme to 60-64 year olds

The Transport Bureau (DSAT) has confirmed that the authorities have no current plans to extend the transportation discount scheme for the elderly to those aged 60-64. The DSAT set out the decision in a written reply to an earlier query made by lawmaker Agnes Lam. The DSAT vows to continue to listen to public opinions and consider any possible amendments in the future.

DSI extends online services

The Identification Services Bureau (DSI) extended the self-service kinship verification to online platform yesterday so that citizens can go through the formalities without leaving home, the bureau announced in a statement. The online service will now ease the process of local residents who have to confirm information in regard to the relationship with their parents, children or spouse in their Macau ID card record.