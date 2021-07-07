No timeframe yet for HK-Macau reopening: Carrie Lam

In a press conference yesterday, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam asserted that the governments of both regions have not determined a specific commencement date for the Hong Kong-Macau travel bubble.

Lam stressed that she already conveyed the locals’ request for border reopening between Hong Kong, Macau and the mainland to the central government when she earlier attended the celebration in honor of the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China in Beijing.

The Hong Kong government is now working on the related reports to be submitted to the central government, she added.

Her remarks echo the Macau government’s earlier announcement, which stated that the Macau officials needed more time to observe Hong Kong’s infection numbers before reaching a consensus of when the intercity travel bubble should be reopened.

On Monday, Macau health authorities confirmed that they need “more time” to observe Hong Kong’s infection numbers.

This decision came after the neighboring city reported a new confirmed case which is currently classified as a case with unknown source.

This means that it will take more time for the Hong Kong-Macau travel bubble to reach its commencement date.

On July 1, the Health Bureau unveiled a new requirement for Hong Kong to see no cases with unknown sources for 14 days, shortened from the previous requirement of 28 days, as an eased precondition to open the Hong Kong-Macau travel bubble

The local government said that it will keep monitoring whether this case has transmission risk in Hong Kong’s community. HT