No travel bubble plan in Macau yet

As of now, Macau has not yet engaged in any discussions about creating a travel bubble with other destinations, the representative of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), Lau Fong Chi, confirmed yesterday at the Covid-19 media briefing.

Her remarks came on the same day that the HKSAR government unveiled the details of the Hong Kong-Singapore travel bubble, which was inked by the two economies and is set to roll out on May 26.

Both governments announced out details and requirements for would-be travelers, with Hong Kong saying people must have had two vaccine doses at least 14 days before flying. The agreement limits each flight to 200 travelers.

“The prerequisite for Macau to start planning a quarantine-free travel bubble with other places is that the destinations share a similar Covid-19 situation when compared to Macau’s,” Leong Iek Hou, coordinator at the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, stated.

Before now, China has been the only place that has met such a precondition, Leong affirmed.

When asked about the possibility of such a travel bubble with Hong Kong, Leong — citing Macau’s Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng’s earlier promises — said that it would only be possible if Hong Kong sees no locally-transmitted Covid-19 cases for 14 consecutive days.

Lau also pledged that the MGTO would continue to step up promotional efforts to draw more mainland holidaymakers to Macau. HT