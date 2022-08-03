Non-local arrested for posing risk to others while driving

A non-local female resident was arrested by the Public Security Police (PSP) yesterday due to dangerous driving and driving without license.

In a video that was circulated on social media, a woman could be seen riding on a motorcycle standing up and waving her hands while riding without a helmet or a mask.

The PSP intercepted the woman around 6 p.m. at Taipa.

Authorities said the woman failed to answer police questions.

The motorcycle had been reported as lost by the owner four hours before the woman was intercepted. The PSP suspected the woman stole the motorcycle.

The investigation has revealed that the woman is a 50-year-old non-local resident with no driving license.

The woman has been charged with misappropriating a vehicle and with violating pandemic prevention measures. The PSP transferred the woman to the Public Prosecutions Office.

The PSP has charged her for failing to wear a helmet, driving without a license, and posing risk to others while driving. Staff reporter