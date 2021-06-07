Non-resident deposits rose to MOP361b

Non-resident deposits rose 1.9% to MOP361.2 billion, while resident deposits decreased 0.2% from the preceding month to MOP679.1 billion, according to recent data provided by the Monetary Authority of Macao. The public sector deposits with the banking sector edged down by 0.1% to MOP263.9 billion. As a result, total deposits in the banking sector increased 0.4% from a month earlier to MOP1,304.2 billion. The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total deposits were 19.1%, 51.1%, 5.7% and 21.2% respectively.

Lawmaker Mak Soi Kun to leave AL

Lawmaker Mak Soi Kun is expected to not run in the upcoming Legislative Assembly (AL) elections on September 12, leaving his current seat. According to Portuguese newspaper Tribuna de Macau, Zheng Anting and Lo Choi In should head the candidacy list of the Macau-Guangdong Union. On Thursday, the association submitted a total of 500 signatures for the constitution of its candidacy list commission. The submission was not attended by Mak. Mak was elected in the direct election constituency for the first time in 2009, and has been a lawmaker since.