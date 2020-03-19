Non-resident workers barred from entering Macau

The latest border control measure from the government will restrict entry to the Macau SAR for all non-resident workers except those who are residents of mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

The measure means that non-resident workers, also known as blue-card holders, from countries such as the Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam and others outside of China will no longer be allowed to enter Macau. Non-Chinese non-resident workers account for about one-third of the more than 190,000 foreign workers in Macau.

Published yesterday in the Official Gazette under Chief Executive Order 73/2020, the measure builds on an earlier restriction to prevent all travelers from outside of the greater China region from stepping foot in Macau. It took effect from midnight on March 19.

According to a statement issued last night by the government, the measure is designed “to prevent the importation of cases of infection from abroad and to protect the health of Macau residents.”

It comes after five new cases of the coronavirus have been detected this week, following a 40-day period without any new infections. All of the five new cases are being treated as imported cases.

The Chief Executive Order also notes that, “for reasons of public interest” relating to the prevention, control or treatment of illnesses or emergencies, the admittance of individuals other than residents of the greater China region may be allowed.

Earlier, the Macau SAR went into partial lockdown after Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng signed a dispatch stating that only Macau residents, non-resident workers, and travelers from mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan were allowed to enter the city.

That earlier measure had overruled the policy at the start of the week when the government had merely required individuals who had been to high-risk countries to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

However, the decision was changed after the city started to record new instances of the coronavirus infection after a 40-day period without new cases.

Meanwhile, the government has announced it is temporarily using Golden Crown China Hotel as the second hotel designated as a venue for those who will undergo a 14-day medical observation.

The Macao Government Tourism Office announced in a statement that the hotel, which is located in front of the Macau International Airport, will be used as the first designated isolation center is about to reach full occupancy.

The Golden Crown China Hotel has 300 rooms in total.

Non-resident workers and non-Macau residents are required to pay 5,600 patacas to stay at Golden Crown China Hotel during their 14-day medical observation. This is the same rate as the Pousada Marina Infante. DB