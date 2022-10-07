Non-resident workers plunge by 3,800 in August

The number of non-resident workers fell by nearly 3,800 in August, a drop that has been ongoing due to the economic downturn caused by Covid-19, as well as blue-card holders choosing to leave amid current pandemic restrictions.

Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) data shows Macau now has 154,000 non-resident workers, with 106,300 from the mainland.

The data from the Public Security Police shows mainland blue card holders led the downturn, totaling about 2,100 workers, followed by a drop of 500 workers from Vietnam.

The hotel and restaurant sector lost some 1,100 non-resident workers as the city battled its largest outbreak in mid-June that led to a partial lockdown, with the suspension of non-essential services.

Previous DSAL data shows there were 162,391 non-resident workers living in the city as of June. However, when compared to the same period last year, the figure corresponds to a reduction of 9,870 people.

From January to June this year, 8,707 non-resident workers left the SAR in just over six months.

The latest government data shows the city’s unemployment rate has continued to rise as the city struggles through the fallout from the pandemic crisis that has caused a downturn in the local economy.

Data from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicates the general unemployment rate (4.3%) and the unemployment rate of local residents (5.5%) for June-August 2022 rose 0.2 and 0.1 percentage points from the previous period (May-July 2022) respectively, a record high since 2008.

The DSAL has long reiterated the Macau government’s adherence to the policy of employing non-resident workers (TNRs) to temporarily make up for the lack of local workers.

The bureau said that, in any situation, whenever there are suitable residents willing to fill a position, it is the obligation of the employing company to give priority to hiring such workers.