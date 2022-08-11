Northern area district residents call gov’t to treat sewage problem

Residents in the northern district are hopeful that the authorities will improve the water pollution of Areia Preta to avoid adverse effects to their health.

Recently residents living in the northern area reported to the government that the water was polluted off the coast of Areia Preta again, with a large amount of sewage and a strong odor.

The smell was temporary, but since the source of the pollution was unknown, residents were worried that the sewage may affect their health.

The vice president of Macao Federation of Trade Unions and committee of Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) Chio Lan Ieng and North District Community Services Advisory Council committee Leong Si Long visited the area and pointed out that the source of the sewage is due to the drainage system.

“There is sewage discharge along the coast and a constant stench, so that whenever it rains, the situation is more serious and the stench is stronger,” said Chio.

The same problem happened at the same location many years ago, when the authorities dealt with it and blocked the sources of the sewage and odor.

According to research data published by the Environmental Protection Bureau, the main reason for the water problem along the Areia Preta is that the sewer system in the district is misconnected. There are also illegal pollution dumps from factories, resulting in the sewage flowing out through the rainwater discharge outlets in the district, which affects the water quality.

In 2015, the authorities carried out a sewage overflow pipe project on the seaside of Areia Preta to reduce the pressure on the water environment along the coast.

“Due to the impact of the reclamation project, the water flow in this area is almost non-existent, resulting in the formation of sludge deposits and the unpleasant odor,” Chio added.

“Build a sewage treatment plant in different districts, so as to release the pressure of the existing sewage treatment plant in Areia Preta, and this would reduce the impact of the pollution for the residents,” Leong suggested.

If indeed the sewage issue involves a problem with the gate of the sewage pump room, Chio and Leong hope the authorities can work towards preventing the sewage from being discharged when it rains. Staff Reporter