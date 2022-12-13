NPC Macau delegation provisionally has 12 new-term representatives

The Macau delegation of the National People’s Congress (NPC) yesterday chose 12 future representatives from 15 candidates.

The provisional list of 12 representatives’ names are Ho Sut Heng, Kevin Ho, Ng Sio Lai, Si Ka Lon, Iong Weng Ian, Kou Hoi In, José Chui Sai Peng, Chan Hong, Vong Hin Fai, Wan Neng Hon, Lao Ngai Leong and Sio Chi Wai.

A group of 486 electors attended the election meeting, and cast their votes yesterday.

This provisional list is still subject to confirmation by a qualification review body at the NPC.

The three candidates who did not win a seat are Ma Chi Seng, Cheng Son Meng and Lao Ka U. In the order of votes garnered, Ma Chi Seng and Lao Ka U will substitute representatives of the Macau delegation should any of the 12 depart from their position in the future.

Secretary-General Yang Zhenwu of the NPC’s Standing Committee, who visited Macau for the occasion, congratulated the group of provisional representatives, on behalf of the entire NPC Standing Committee and Chairperson Li Zhanshu of the committee.

He believes the new term of representatives will embody One Country Two Systems during the upcoming five years of work. He also expressed appreciation for the past term of representatives.

Pursuant to the Chinese Constitution, the NPC “is the highest state organ of power.” AL