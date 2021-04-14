Number of mental help-seekers at record highs

The number of locals seeking medical help has “surged” in 2021 due to ongoing worries caused by the pandemic, according to the Women’s General Association of Macau.

On the sidelines of an event yesterday, Lao Chan Fon, director of Psychology at the Psychotherapy Center of the association, told the media that the number of people seeking help from the association’s dedicated mental health treatment center has increased by 1.8 to 1.9 times this year.

As of January 2021, the monthly tally of new help-seekers averaged around 100 or even higher — which broke the record since the center’s establishment in 2012, Lao said, adding that he was “shocked” by such a large figure.

Over the past six months, the majority of the individuals seeking help from the center have been local youths. Lao said the teenagers’ awareness of seeking help has been increasing.

Of all cases received by the association, 90% of help-seekers have emotional problems to various degrees, and another 60% were troubled by interpersonal relationships. HT