Number of unemployed increases to 13,300

The number of unemployed residents increased by 500 from the previous period to 13,300, according to data provided by the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC).

The unemployment rate of local residents (4.5%) for January-March 2022 increased by 0.2 percentage points from the previous period (December 2021-February 2022). Meanwhile, the underemployment rate dropped by 0.1 percentage point to 2.8%.

Total employment was 371,200 and the number of employed residents totalled 278,900, down by 2,400 and 2,100 respectively from the previous period.

Among the unemployed searching for a new job, most of them were previously engaged in Gaming & Junket Activities and in the Construction sector. Meanwhile, the proportion of new labour market entrants seeking their first job decreased by 1.5 percentage points to 5.9% of the total unemployed.

Number of the underemployed fell by 500 from the previous period to 10,600, with a notable drop in the number of those engaged in Gaming & Junket Activities.

Analysed by industry, employment in Gaming & Junket Activities (72,700) and Restaurants & Similar Activities (20,900) dropped by 3,800 and 2,500 respectively quarter-to-quarter, while that in Real Estate & Business Activities (34,700) increased by 1,800. LV