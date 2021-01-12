Nüwa hotel to reopen on Feb 8

Nüwa hotel at City of Dreams Macau is slated to reopen on February 8, following refurbishment works.

The renovation of the hotel kicked off in early 2020 and is again ready to accommodate guests by February 8, just in time for the upcoming Chinese New Year.

According to the website of City of Dreams Macau, the hotel “presents Eastern aesthetics and modern bespoke hospitality.”

Nüwa offers around 300 accommodations, including 33 luxurious villas.

The hotel also features a Michelin three-starred Cantonese restaurant Jade Dragon, as well as spa treatments.

In May last year, the gaming operator Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited noted that the closure of the Michelin-restaurants at City of Dreams, which are the two-Michelin star French contemporary restaurant The Tasting Room; and one-Michelin star Japanese sushi restaurant Shinji by Kanesaka was due to Nüwa’s refurbishment.

Back in November, the gaming operator experienced a moderate recovery in business levels during the third quarter, benefiting from the gradual resumption of visa issuances by the mainland Chinese authorities under the Individual Visit Scheme.