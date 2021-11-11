Obstacle Challenge open for registrations

The city’s second Obstacle Challenge, which will take place on December 12, is now taking registrations, the Sports Bureau (ID) announced yesterday at a press conference.

The registration period will run from now until noon on December 6. A total of 1,200 spaces will be offered this year. The event will be held at the Macao East Asian Games Dome and surrounding area.

Obstacle course is a sport that involves participants who are required to cross physical challenges in the form of obstacles, such as ninja crawling, rope climbing and rotational column crawling.

This year’s Obstacle Challenge will have two groups: the Fun Group and the Challenge Group. Participants in each group will face obstacles of differing levels of difficulty.

Lau Cho Un, vice president of the ID, told the press yesterday that both groups have more obstacles than in the previous year. The number of obstacles has increased from 10 to 13 in the Fun Group and from 15 to 18 in Challenge Group. He expects the event to be more challenging as a result.

The Fun Group will be a 3.2km event offering participants a low-stakes opportunity to exercise. Meanwhile, the Challenge Group will be a 3.5km event with more challenging obstacles such as pulling a 30kg sandbag up to a height of 7m and traversing a 2-meter tall slope. The latter group is further categorized into the male, female and team categories.

The Top 10 in the Fun Group and in each individual category will each receive a trophy. Meanwhile, the top three in each individual category will also receive coupons ranging from MOP500 to MOP1,000 redeemable in exchange for sport-related merchandise.

The top three in the team category will each receive a trophy and coupons ranging from MOP1,000 to MOP3,000.

The event is expected to become a regular event in the future, the ID vice president said. AL