Occupancy rate at 63.7% in July

In the first seven months of 2021, the average occupancy rate of guest rooms was 52.3%, up by 27.3 percentage points year-on-year.

Data from the the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) shows that the average occupancy rate of guest rooms surged by 51.6 percentage points year-on-year to 63.7% in July, with that of 5-star hotels (63.6%) soaring by 55.8 percentage points.

The number of guests checked into hotels & guesthouses leapt by 358.6% year-on-year to 697,000 in July, with mainland guests (556,000) shooting up by 904.3% – from low base last year; and local guests (107,000) rising by 31.1%.

A total of 4,075,000 guests of hotels & guesthouses were recorded.

There were no inbound package tour visitors in July while the number of visitors joining local tours added up to 5,000. Outbound residents using services of travel agencies totalled 21,000, and 99.0% of them visited mainland China. In the first seven months of 2021, number of visitors joining local tours jumped by 246.1% year-on-year to 32,000. LV