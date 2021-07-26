Office affirms China will take countermeasures against foreign bullying

A Chinese government spokesperson on Saturday said that any bullying sanction taken will meet harsh countermeasures.

The spokesperson for the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council expressed resolute support for the Chinese foreign ministry’s decision of imposing reciprocal sanctions on six individuals and one entity from the United States.

They have been harming China’s national interests by fabricating facts and spreading rumors about Hong Kong-related issues, and should be held accountable and punished according to China’s Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law, the spokesperson said.

China has never bullied, oppressed, or subjugated people of any other country, and will never allow such an action to happen to it, the spokesperson added.

During the centenary celebration on July 1, the Communist Party of China Central Committee General Secretary Xi Jinping said, in his speech, that China will never allow any foreign force to bully, oppress or subjugate the country.

Anyone who would attempt to do so will find themselves on a collision course with a "great wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people."