Old man apprehended on allegations of sham marriage 18 years ago

A local 81-year-old man was recently arrested on allegations of a sham marriage for profit that took place 18 years ago, the Public Security Police Force (PSP) has announced.

Through the alleged sham marriage, a woman and her daughter managed to obtain Macau IDs.

According to the police, the old man current lives in an aged care facility.

The woman, currently 63 years old, was a mainland resident 18 years ago.

Following its regular review on immigration through marriage applications, the Identification Services Bureau (DSI) held suspicions regarding the marriage. It referred the matter to the police.

Following investigation, the two people were arrested on June 9 and 10.

The man confessed to the police that he married the woman back in 2004 in return for MOP10,000. He was a gambling addict seeking funds at the time of the union.

After marrying, they applied for family reunion for her and her daughter.

Five years later, in 2009, the woman managed to obtain a Macau ID. Later, her daughter’s application for residency was also approved, resulting in another Macau ID.

The woman also confessed to the sham marriage and admitted that she had habitually resided in mainland China since her residency was approved. AL