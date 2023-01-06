On-site ticketing service for Golden Bus resumes

Passengers traveling to and from Hong Kong and Macau via the Golden Bus will no longer need to purchase tickets online.

The operator of the public shuttle bus between the two regions has scrapped its real-time booking system, as on-site ticketing services have resumed.

The move comes amid border normalization procedures taking place within the region.

The bus will also resume its 24-hour operations for travels to and from Hong Kong and Zhuhai, with the speciifc time found on the company’s official website or WeChat account.

The public shuttle bus between Macau and Hong Kong has operated on a minimal timetable since its resumption, making it challenging for travelers leaving Macau via the Hong Kong airport because seats have sold out swiftly.

The frequency has been greatly reduced since the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic.

The Hong Kong-Macau Express bus services that connect Hong Kong’s Prince Edward district and Grand Lisboa and MGM Cotai have also resumed. LV