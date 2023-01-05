On-site ticketing service for Golden Bus resumes

Passengers traveling to and from Hong Kong and Macau via the Golden Bus will no longer need to purchase tickets online.

The public shuttle bus operator between the two regions has scrapped real-time booking system as on-site ticketing services have resumed.

The move comes amid border normalization within the region.

Since the resumption of the public shuttle bus between Macau and Hong Kong, it has been operating on a minimal timetable, making it challenging for travelers leaving Macau via the Hong Kong airport, as seats swiftly sell out.

The frequency has been greatly reduced since the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, ferry services have yet to announce the resumption of services.

In reply to the Times, the Hong Kong government said that it is “closely liaising with the cross-boundary ferry trade in preparation and is pleased to note that the trade also aspires to resume operations as soon as possible.” MDT