ONE SHOT NEWS

The Director of the Government Information Bureau, Inês Chan Lou (center), visited the offices of Macau Daily Times yesterday in order to better understand the operation of the English-language newspaper and collect opinions on the development of the local media industry. Chan and Macau Daily Times Editor-in-Chief Paulo Coutinho (second from right) discussed the role English-language media plays in disseminating information to Macau’s many communities and how it is shaping the SAR into an international city. Also attending the meeting were deputy director, Louie Wong, Iris Lei (GCS) and Daniel Beitler, managing editor of MDT.
No Comments