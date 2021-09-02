Only vaccinated participants allowed at Int’l Marathon

The 2021 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon will be held on December 5 with participants required to have completed two doses of Covid-19 vaccine at least 14 days in (i.e. November 21 or before) prior to the race.

In addition, participants are required to make their own arrangements for the Covid-19 test and to present proof of a valid negative Covid-19 test result (inclusive of race day) before being permitted to take part in the race.

Jointly organized by the Sports Bureau and the General Association of Athletics of Macau, an online registration system is implemented for this year’s international marathon with registration open from 9:00 a.m. on September 25 and 26.

Registration for the marathon and half-marathon categories will kick off on the first day, followed by registration for the mini-marathon category on the next day.

Being its 40th year, this year’s event comprises of marathon, half-marathon and mini-marathon categories. A total of 12,000 places are available, including 1,400 for marathon, 4,800 for half-marathon and 5,800 for mini-marathon.

Last year, about 12,000 participants, mostly from mainland China and Macau, participated in the competition.

Last year’s marathon only had runners from within the Greater China Region due to the border restrictions.