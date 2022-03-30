Only vaccinated travelers allowed entry from Apr. 3

Vaccination against Covid-19 will be required for travelers entering Macau aged 12 and over from April 3, the government yesterday announced in a statement.

Travelers entering Macau who are aged 12 and over will need to be vaccinated with two doses of Covid-19 vaccine and the course needs to have been completed for at least 14 days.

Those aged 18 and over need to have received the second dose of the vaccine in the past seven months, and must provide proof that they have taken a booster shot.

According to the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center, a certificate from a doctor is needed if the traveler has been incapable of receiving the vaccine in the past two months.

The certificate must be approved by the local government for international travel purposes.

In addition, the current measures require 14 days of quarantine for medical observation in Macau.

Latest data from the government shows that general vaccination rate of Macau rose to 78%. LV