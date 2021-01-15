Operators within airport encourage staff to be tested for Covid-19

Companies operating within the premises of the Macau International Airport (MIA) are encouraging their staff members to be tested or re-tested for Covid-19, the Times learned from a source within the MIA.

The request comes after the announcement on Wednesday of the launching of a new Nucleic Acid Test (NAT) station at the MIA, operated by Kuo Kim (Macau) Hygiene Testing Company Limited.

According to a statement from the Macau International Airport Company Limited (CAM), NAT services provided at the new facility located at the third level of the Passenger Terminal Building are only applicable to air passengers with valid tickets, staff from related entities of MIA, and frontline staff within the airport registered with Health Bureau.

The idea came to facilitate NAT procedures for both passengers in urgent need and staff members.

Besides, aside from the registered frontline workers within the airport who are required to undergo NAT via nasopharyngeal swab sampling method, other eligible users testing at their own expense can choose to be tested either by nasopharyngeal swab or oropharyngeal swab sampling methods.

Eligible users should make an appointment to undergo the tests at MIA via the designated NAT scheme’s online appointment system. The test result will be automatically linked to the Macau Health Code system of the user.

According to CAM, the decision to install the NAT station resulted from a feasibility study suggested by the company’s Executive Committee in mid-November last year after hearing the opinions from other departments.

The MIA has been awarded the Airport Health Accreditation last November 3, being at that time the 21st airport to be accredited in the Greater China region and the 110th worldwide.

CAM has expressed hopes that the series of measures aiming to improve the airport facilities and service can increase the passengers’ confidence and experience, promoting ease of travel and the recovery of the aviation industry.