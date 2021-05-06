Opinions on Urban Master Plan divided

In the public consultation concerning the Urban Master Plan, the government has received 1,265 documents of comments, which were condensed into 4,939 different comments.

Out of the comments received, 1,950 were in favor of the government’s plan and 884 were opposed. The remaining 2,105 comments expressed neutral positions or made incidental points.

The 10 topics of most concern to the public, were, from greatest to least concern: residential areas, ecological reserves, public facilities, marine usage, green and public open spaces, transport, industrial areas, commercial areas, scenery and cultural heritage preservation.

The public expressed their concerns specifically on the topics. For example, most people were concerned with the hills across the city: Guia Hill, Penha Hill and Coloane Hill.

Furthermore, members of the public have also focused on the expansion of the green and leisure areas, as well as showing concern for the Nam Van Lake C and D Districts, the views to and from the Penha Hill, the Hac-Sa Beach, Coloane as Macau’s backyard, green transport and urban renewal.

Concerning the government’s foundation of research and details of implementation, only one comment agreed with the government’s literature. A significant 52 comments – about three-quarters of the 70 comments received on this matter – disagreed with the government’s literature.

Some of the 52 comments questioned the government’s reasoning of the plan. It was also doubted that the government had disclosed or released sufficient information and data for reasonable consideration.

Some members of the public were not happy about the government’s slogans, visions, descriptions of current conditions and abstract planning. Meanwhile, the implementation of the plan was also questioned.

Certain comments expressed a neutral position, voicing hopes that the government can reveal the 20-year outlook in urban ecology, marine territory, transport, and cultural development, among others. They also reminded the government that actual implementation of such a macro plan can involve extensive challenges. AL