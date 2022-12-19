Orange alert issued as cold weather expected

The Meteorological and Geophysics Bureau (SMG) has issued an orange low temperature warning as it expects Macau will still be affected by the strong winter monsoon today. Yesterday, the bureau said the lowest temperature since the beginning of winter this year was recorded yesterday morning at 9.2 C. It is expected a winter monsoon will continue to affect Macau’s weather. Members of the public are urged to pay attention to weather changes.

Bay area legal conference held

The fourth Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Legal Departments Joint Conference was held online in Hong Kong yesterday. The Hong Kong government said in a statement that the meeting achieved “good progress in areas including mediation, arbitration and the support for Hong Kong and Macau lawyers practicing in the GBA’s nine mainland cities.” It also featured an in-depth exchange among the legal departments of the three places. On arbitration, the three parties explored matters related to the establishment of a panel of recommended GBA arbitrators and discussed the qualification process, management of the panel and the review mechanism, with “the common goal of promoting the complementary strengths of arbitration resources and the harmonization of arbitration mechanisms in the three places.”

Palace Museum’s Spring Festival collections of Qing Dynasty exhibited

An exhibition of artifacts associated with Spring Festival traditions and ceremonies of the Qing royal family from the Palace Museum’s collections has opened in the SAR for the first time. Named “Auspicious Beginning: Spring Festival Traditions in the Forbidden City,” the exhibition features over 100 valuable items of utensils, paintings, clothing and musical instruments to display traditional Spring Festival rituals including worship, family reunions, tea feasts, and recreational activities such as ice-skating games, fireworks and Chinese operas. Leong Wai Man, director of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, said she hoped the audience can deepen its knowledge and understanding of traditional Chinese culture. The exhibition will last until Mar. 5.